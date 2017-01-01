It is true, KALONZO is headed to Jubilee and he will support UHURU/ RUTO’s re-election

Thursday January 26, 2017 - Nominated MP, Johnson Sakaja, has revealed that former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has sent indications that he is ready to leave CORD coalition and join the ruling party.





Speaking during an interview on Radio Maisha on Thursday, Sakaja said Kalonzo had already told his people that he will take them to the Government after August 8 .





According to Sakaja, the only way that was possible was through the Jubilee Party and not the opposition.





The nominated lawmaker further said that Kalonzo was going to be left with a bitter taste if he loses NASA's presidential nomination and thus, force a switch to Jubilee Party before the elections.





“Kalonzo Musyoka is not ready to lose again this time. He has already told the people that he will take them to Government after the August elections and the only way to do that is through Jubilee Party. Kalonzo will not bear the burden of losing the Presidential nomination in NASA as was in CORD before the 2013 elections," Sakaja said





Sakaja also revealed that Kalonzo is under intense pressure from his constituents who want him to join the winning coalition.





The Kenyan DAILY POST