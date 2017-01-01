It is only a fool who thinks KALENJINs will abandon RUTO in 2017 - Former ODM chairman.

Tuesday January 10, 2017 - Former Tinderet MP, Henry Kosgei, has assured Jubilee leaders that the entire Kalenjin nation is behind Jubilee and the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta is almost assured.





Speaking during the funeral of former nominated MP, Mark Too, in Eldoret on Monday , Kosgei, who is also a former ODM national Chairman, said Jubilee is popular in Rift Valley than it was in 2013.





He also said that all Kalenjins are behind Deputy Presidential William Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022 and it is only a few jealous leaders who...



