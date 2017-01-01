Raila Odinga has played a key role in Fueling South Sudan Conflict: British Spy Ring Finds on Ex-Prime Minister Point Funding & Arming South Sudanese Opposition Since 2007





Death of tens of thousands of Southern Sudanese in recent past can be blamed on former Prime Minister of Kenya, Raila Amolo Odinga. Odinga is largely to blame for the 2007-2008 post election violence in Kenya where over 1000 persons were killed.





The genocide in Southern Sudan is largely blamed on war profiteers and ‘Oil Black Martket’ dealers including Odinga who is believed to have directly funded the opposition led by Riek Marchar to stir unrest and subsequently unseat current President, Mr Salva Kiir Mayardit.





On Monday 2 end of April 2012, a Southern Sudanese delegation travelled to Nairobi and met then Prime Minister Raila Odinga. Key in the discussions with Odinga was oil revenue sharing and territorial dispute. The delegation largely composed of what makes the inner circle of current opposition offered Odinga stakes in oil and arms supply if he’d push for mediation’s that would be biased. At the end of the day, Odinga pledged Kenyan intervention in the Southern Sudan crisis.





The British Secret Services (GCHQ) in 2009 consistently eavesdropped on Kenya’s former Prime Minister, now opposition leader, Raila Odinga. More intelligence services show Raila Odinga politiked on…



