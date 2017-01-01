Is this MILLIE ODHIAMBO’s daughter who scored an E or is it just propaganda?

Thursday, January 12, 2017 - Mbita MP, Mille Odhiambo, has been rubbing a section of Kenyans the wrong way after she insulted President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Millie called Uhuru a fool and dared him to arrest her if he is a man enough.

The fiery Legislator has been the talk of social media after she insulted the Head of State and Commander in Chief like a child.

And now there is this lady’s photo that some Kenyans are spreading saying she is Millie’s dump daughter on social media.

Is this...

