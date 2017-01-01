Is this funny or plain stupid? This guy has stretched the joke too far (Watch VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Lifestyle, Videos 08:50
Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - While it is fine to temporarily annoy or scare someone in a great way to entertain yourself, some pranksters tend to take the joke too far.
Like this guy who pulled of a cruel prank on his friend that left him thinking he was being attacked and ended up jumping into a swamp.
You can bet this guy did not take this lightly.
Watch the video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.