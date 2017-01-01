Is KALONZO taking over NASA from RAILA using JOHO? See details of their secret meeting

Friday January 13, 2017 - It appears former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka is confident that the newly found National Super Alliance (NASA) will win the August polls.





This is after he started planning for the positions that he and his people will take in the NASA Government.





The former VP met secretly with Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho and former Deputy House Speaker, Farah Maalim, to plan on how to take over the NASA Government.





During the meeting, Joho referred to Kalonzo as a formidable coalition partner who is indispensable.





“Kalonzo's efforts to unite the country are well known and greatly appreciated. We will continue working closely together to improve the lives of our people and we shall not relent in the fight against poor governance by the Jubilee regime," Joho said during the meeting.





The Kenyan DAILY POST