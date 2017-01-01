Irrefutable evidence to show SK MACHARIA collapsed after UHURU beat RAILA in 2013

Tuesday January 3, 2016 - Media Owners Association Chairman, SK Macharia, claimed on Tuesday that ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, won the 2007 General Elections adding that he has evidence to proof his allegations.





Macharia who is the founder of Royal Media Services (RMS) made this claim while making a presentation to the Senate Legal Affairs Committee.





“The one who was declared the winner in 2007 was not the winner.”





“We tracked all the results through satellite phones," he said.





"As per my records, Raila won the...



