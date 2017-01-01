Internship Opportunity in Nairobi Kenya - ERP Technical Consultant

Internship Opportunity in Nairobi Kenya - ERP Technical ConsultantJobs and Careers 12:32
Region: Nairobi
Reporting to: Business Development Manager / Director
Contract Type: Internship
Department: Enterprise Solutions
Role Purpose: The ERP Technical Consultant is responsible for working with end users to shape existing and develop new business processes with the focus on improving business performance for the future with regards to the ERP applications.
Their role will involve implementation and support of ERP Software Solutions, Version and Functional Upgrades and also performing professional level business systems analysis and project management activities which include planning, designing, implementing and maintaining of the ERP Applications.
Key Duties and Responsibilities
Key Duties and Responsibilities
System Implementation / Support
- Responsible for
System Analysis, design, development, testing and system implementation
- Collaborating in
planning, design and deployment of any new business applications and
enhancement to existing business applications.
- Provide effective support
to users on issues related to systems
- Identify any
integration issues and resolve with the Business Development Manager
- Provide User
training and application support service
- Report generation
for business users
Requirements & Planning Management
- Understand and
anticipate requirements from Business Units to fulfill their requirements
and help them to meet their expectations.
- Break down their
requirements into project & setup realistic planning
Integration Management
- Functional Design
& Technical Architecture
- Quality of service
KPI Definition (Capacity, Dimensioning, Performance, Statistics)
- List of potential
incidents/events and procedures
- List of preventive
maintenance tasks
Academic Qualifications
- Bachelors Degree in
Computer Science, Information Technology or Advanced Diploma in
Information Technology or related field
- This is an entry
level position and graduates are encouraged to apply.
Key Competencies
- Customer Focus
- Ability to work as
part of a team
- Leadership and Team
Building
If you fit the required profile, please apply highlighting how your Qualifications, experience and career aspirations match the requirements for this position.
Applications should be sent by latest 16th January 2017, Please provide an updated Curriculum Vitae (CV) including details of your current telephone contacts and name of three referees.
Apply through hr@softiqtechnologies.co.ke and Quote the job title in the subject field.Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.