Internship Opportunity in Nairobi Kenya - ERP Technical Consultant

Position: ERP Technical Consultant Internship



Region: Nairobi



Reporting to: Business Development Manager / Director



Contract Type: Internship



Department: Enterprise Solutions





Role Purpose: The ERP Technical Consultant is responsible for working with end users to shape existing and develop new business processes with the focus on improving business performance for the future with regards to the ERP applications.

Their role will involve implementation and support of ERP Software Solutions, Version and Functional Upgrades and also performing professional level business systems analysis and project management activities which include planning, designing, implementing and maintaining of the ERP Applications.



Key Duties and Responsibilities



System Implementation / Support

Responsible for System Analysis, design, development, testing and system implementation

Collaborating in planning, design and deployment of any new business applications and enhancement to existing business applications.

Provide effective support to users on issues related to systems

Identify any integration issues and resolve with the Business Development Manager

Provide User training and application support service

Report generation for business users

Requirements & Planning Management

Understand and anticipate requirements from Business Units to fulfill their requirements and help them to meet their expectations.

Break down their requirements into project & setup realistic planning

Integration Management

Functional Design & Technical Architecture

Quality of service KPI Definition (Capacity, Dimensioning, Performance, Statistics)

List of potential incidents/events and procedures

List of preventive maintenance tasks

Academic Qualifications

Bachelors Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or Advanced Diploma in Information Technology or related field

This is an entry level position and graduates are encouraged to apply.

Key Competencies

Customer Focus

Ability to work as part of a team

Leadership and Team Building

If you fit the required profile, please apply highlighting how your Qualifications, experience and career aspirations match the requirements for this position.



Applications should be sent by latest 16th January 2017, Please provide an updated Curriculum Vitae (CV) including details of your current telephone contacts and name of three referees.



hr@softiqtechnologies.co.ke and Quote the job title in the subject field.

Apply throughand Quote the job title in the subject field.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.