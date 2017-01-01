Internship Opportunity in Nairobi Kenya - ERP Technical Consultant

Position: ERP Technical Consultant Internship
 
Region: Nairobi
 
Reporting to: Business Development Manager / Director
 
Contract Type: Internship
 
Department: Enterprise Solutions 

Role Purpose: The ERP Technical Consultant is responsible for working with end users to shape existing and develop new business processes with the focus on improving business performance for the future with regards to the ERP applications.
  
Their role will involve implementation and support of ERP Software Solutions, Version and Functional Upgrades and also performing professional level business systems analysis and project management activities which include planning, designing, implementing and maintaining of the ERP Applications.

Key Duties and Responsibilities
 
System Implementation / Support
  • Responsible for System Analysis, design, development, testing and system implementation
  • Collaborating in planning, design and deployment of any new business applications and enhancement to existing business applications.
  • Provide effective support to users on issues related to systems
  • Identify any integration issues and resolve with the Business Development Manager
  • Provide User training and application support service
  • Report generation for business users
Requirements & Planning Management
  • Understand and anticipate requirements from Business Units to fulfill their requirements and help them to meet their expectations.
  • Break down their requirements into project & setup realistic planning
Integration Management
  • Functional Design & Technical Architecture
  • Quality of service KPI Definition (Capacity, Dimensioning, Performance, Statistics)
  • List of potential incidents/events and procedures
  • List of preventive maintenance tasks
Academic Qualifications
  • Bachelors Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or Advanced Diploma in Information Technology or related field
  • This is an entry level position and graduates are encouraged to apply.
Key Competencies
  • Customer Focus
  • Ability to work as part of a team
  • Leadership and Team Building
If you fit the required profile, please apply highlighting how your Qualifications, experience and career aspirations match the requirements for this position.

Applications should be sent by latest 16th January 2017, Please provide an updated Curriculum Vitae (CV) including details of your current telephone contacts and name of three referees.
 
Apply through hr@softiqtechnologies.co.ke and Quote the job title in the subject field.
 
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

   

