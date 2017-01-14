Internship Opportunity in Kenya - Community Health

AIC Kijabe Hospital
 
Internship Vacancy: Internship in Community Health
 
The purpose of this position is to glory to God by assisting the NCH team in developing best practices to achieve Kenya’s Millennium Development Goals 4 & 5 (i.e. promoting maternal and newborn health). 

It also aims at developing the practical skills in health promotion and prevention, research, and leadership necessary to be at the forefront of innovation in Global Health initiatives
 

Minimum Acceptable Qualifications:

An applicant MUST meet the following requirements:
1.       Desire to see effective education and care delivered to men, women and children.
2.       Minimum of a Diploma in Nursing, Community Health, Public Health, Epidemiology or other related area. Previous community experience is a plus.
3.       Strong interest in maternal child health.
4.       Strong knowledge of MS Office (Excel, Word, PowerPoint).

5.       Ability to work independently and efficiently.
Desirable Qualifications:
1.       Demonstrated community involvement, especially as related to maternal newborn care.
2.       Excellent communication skills and ability to work well in community setting.
3.       Evidence of strong writing skills.
4.       Strong interest in evangelism as a component of community health work.
5.       Demonstrated leadership skills and ability to motivate teams.
Personal Attributes
1.       A born again and committed Christian with evidence of maturity in faith
2.       An honest person full of integrity in your personal conduct and handling of job responsibilities.
3.       High standards of grooming and personal etiquette.
How to Apply

If you meet the above specifications, send your application letter stating how your experience matches the specifications and CV with position as the subject matter via Email: recruit.kijabe@gmail.com on or before 14th January 2017. 

DO NOT ATTACH CERTIFICATES. 

ONLY SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES WILL BE CONTACTED.

   

