Internship Opportunity in Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC)

The Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) is a premier and flagship non-governmental human rights and governance institution in Africa that was founded in 1992 with a mandate of enhancing human rights centred governance at all levels.

Its founders and staff are among the foremost leaders and activists in struggles for human rights and democratic reforms in Kenya and beyond.

The KHRC conducts and provides evidence-based research and analysis on human rights in Kenya, advocates for the full realization of all rights and works with community-based networks across the country to help them organize and mobilize for the attainment of these rights.

Intern – Political Pluralism & Diversity

1 Position

The KHRC is seeking young graduates who are looking to gain practical experience in the field of Human Rights.

The successful interns will be spread across our programme and institutional support areas. At present internship applications are requested in the programme Political Pluralism and Diversity (PPD)

Minimum Qualifications & Experience

Applicants for the above position should possess the following:

· A University degree in Law, Political Science or International Relations with a minimum qualification of a 2nd Class Honors.

· A minimum of a C+ in O’ Level/KCSE

· Have between 3 months and 1 year work exposure in any of the programmes and institutional support areas mentioned above

· Excellent in written and spoken English

· Willingness to learn

· Excellent Communication and Interpersonal Skills

NB: Only those candidates that meet the above qualifications will be considered for the internship opportunities.

vacancies@khrc.or.ke . Interested candidates should submit their application to include a cover letter and curriculum vitae detailing their suitability for the post and include a daytime telephone contact and three referees to

Your email & application letter must include the programme and institutional support area as the subject for your application to be considered.

The closing date for applications is Wednesday 11th January 2017

Disclaimer: KHRC is an equal opportunity employer, committed to ensuring diversity and gender equality within our organization and will recruit the most qualified person irrespective of race, marital status, ethnicity, religion, gender, sexual orientation or nationality.