Internship Opportunity in Kenya – Chef

Internship Opportunity in Kenya – ChefJobs and Careers 03:10
Chef Internship
The Chef attached to the school kitchen will perform the following duties and be prepared to assist other staff members of the school wherever called upon:
1. The Kitchen
- Assist the Head Chef
in preparation of tea, snacks and food for the school children, teaching
and non-teaching staff and for parent meetings, sports outings, workshops,
conferences fundraising and other gatherings
- Assist in serving
food for the kindergarten at 12.00
- Serving of food in
the dining to school children or groups being catered in respective
meeting rooms and arranging of the same for meals or snacks
- Thorough cleaning of
the fridges, store, cupboards, cookers, walls and food preparation
surfaces
- Washings of
utensils, equipment, drying and proper storage
- Ensure high hygiene
standard at all times
- Any other general
work as and when assigned by the head chef
In addition to these duties:
2. Other areas
- Laundry
- Ironing
3. Cleaning of classrooms and verandas daily and windows on a weekly basis as assigned to you
4. Assist in preparations, arranging and cleaning up before, during and after school events, meetings, festivals and other activities as requested.
5. May be requested to assist in the school bus duty
Skills Required
- Must be dependable,
responsible, honest and hard working
- Must be able to
follow directions
- Must have good
interpersonal skills to get along with other people
- Must be able to make
simple meals and snacks.
- Must be able to
safely use cooking utensils and appliances.
Education: Diploma in Food & Beverage Certificate or equivalentNB: Should be ready to start immediately
If interested urgently send cover letter and CV torecruitment@nairobiwaldorfschool.ac.ke
If interested urgently send cover letter and CV torecruitment@nairobiwaldorfschool.ac.ke