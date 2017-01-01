Internship Opportunity in Kenya – Chef

Nairobi Waldorf School

Chef Internship

The Chef attached to the school kitchen will perform the following duties and be prepared to assist other staff members of the school wherever called upon:
 
1. The Kitchen
  • Assist the Head Chef in preparation of tea, snacks and food for the school children, teaching and non-teaching staff and for parent meetings, sports outings, workshops, conferences fundraising and other gatherings
  • Assist in serving food for the kindergarten at 12.00
  • Serving of food in the dining to school children or groups being catered in respective meeting rooms and arranging of the same for meals or snacks
  • Thorough cleaning of the fridges, store, cupboards, cookers, walls and food preparation surfaces
  • Washings of utensils, equipment, drying and proper storage
  • Ensure high hygiene standard at all times
  • Any other general work as and when assigned by the head chef
In addition to these duties:
 
2. Other areas
  • Laundry
  • Ironing
3. Cleaning of classrooms and verandas daily and windows on a weekly basis as assigned to you
 
4. Assist in preparations, arranging and cleaning up before, during and after school events, meetings, festivals and other activities as requested.
 
5. May be requested to assist in the school bus duty
 
Skills Required
  • Must be dependable, responsible, honest and hard working
  • Must be able to follow directions
  • Must have good interpersonal skills to get along with other people
  • Must be able to make simple meals and snacks.
  • Must be able to safely use cooking utensils and appliances.
Education: Diploma in Food & Beverage Certificate or equivalent

If interested urgently send cover letter and CV torecruitment@nairobiwaldorfschool.ac.ke
 
NB: Should be ready to start immediately

   

