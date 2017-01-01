Internship Opportunity in Kenya – Chef

Nairobi Waldorf School





Chef Internship



The Chef attached to the school kitchen will perform the following duties and be prepared to assist other staff members of the school wherever called upon:



1. The Kitchen

Assist the Head Chef in preparation of tea, snacks and food for the school children, teaching and non-teaching staff and for parent meetings, sports outings, workshops, conferences fundraising and other gatherings

Assist in serving food for the kindergarten at 12.00

Serving of food in the dining to school children or groups being catered in respective meeting rooms and arranging of the same for meals or snacks

Thorough cleaning of the fridges, store, cupboards, cookers, walls and food preparation surfaces

Washings of utensils, equipment, drying and proper storage

Ensure high hygiene standard at all times

Any other general work as and when assigned by the head chef

In addition to these duties:



2. Other areas

Laundry

Ironing

3. Cleaning of classrooms and verandas daily and windows on a weekly basis as assigned to you



4. Assist in preparations, arranging and cleaning up before, during and after school events, meetings, festivals and other activities as requested.



5. May be requested to assist in the school bus duty



Skills Required

Must be dependable, responsible, honest and hard working

Must be able to follow directions

Must have good interpersonal skills to get along with other people

Must be able to make simple meals and snacks.

Must be able to safely use cooking utensils and appliances.

Education:



If interested urgently send cover letter and CV to

Diploma in Food & Beverage Certificate or equivalentIf interested urgently send cover letter and CV to recruitment@nairobiwaldorfschool.ac.ke

NB: