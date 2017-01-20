Interns Vacant Positions in Kenya - Software Development

Vacant Positions: Software Development Interns





Pergamon Group Ltd, a fast growing ICT Company which has operations in Kenya, Rwanda and Tanzania is seeking recruit young and energetic persons to fill in the above mentioned position to be attached at its Kenyan office.

Ideal candidates should have be fresh graduates who meet below requirements:

· Knowledge of Java and MVC Frameworks such as YII, ZEND, CODEIGNITER or any other standard framework.

· Knowledge of HTML & PHP

· Other programming languages such as VB, C#, JSP and ASP.NET

· Good grasp of web technologies, understanding client/server architecture, web sockets, HTTP, JSON, REST, e.t.c

· Skills in script languages such as Javascript, Jquery, Moo tools, Ajax and like Database design and management.

· Knowledge in MYSQL & MSSQL.

· Knowledge in CSS, CSS3 Scripting.

· Knowledge in working with Android SDK.