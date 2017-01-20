Interns Vacant Positions in Kenya - Software Development

Interns Vacant Positions in Kenya - Software DevelopmentJobs and Careers 13:44
Pergamon Group Ltd, a fast growing ICT Company which has operations in Kenya, Rwanda and Tanzania is seeking recruit young and energetic persons to fill in the above mentioned position to be attached at its Kenyan office.
Ideal candidates should have be fresh graduates who meet below requirements:
· Knowledge of Java and MVC Frameworks such as YII, ZEND, CODEIGNITER or any other standard framework.
· Knowledge of HTML & PHP
· Other programming languages such as VB, C#, JSP and ASP.NET
· Good grasp of web technologies, understanding client/server architecture, web sockets, HTTP, JSON, REST, e.t.c
· Skills in script languages such as Javascript, Jquery, Moo tools, Ajax and like Database design and management.
· Knowledge in MYSQL & MSSQL.
· Knowledge in CSS, CSS3 Scripting.
· Knowledge in working with Android SDK.
If you posses the above qualifications and are seeking to work with a passionate team of IT professionals in a fast growing company, please send your application and CV to hr@pergamongroup.com on or before 20th January 2017.