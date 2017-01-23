Interns Opportunities in Nairobi – Microfinance

Credit Collection Intern Position

A fast growing microfinance firm based in Pipeline, Nairobi is looking for interns to work in its credit department.

Key Roles and Expectations

· Management of one day arrears for all disbursed loans within the institution.

· Continuously track and report on the loan recovery progress for all loans in arrears.

· Support branch collections and recovery processes then ensure recovery and debt collection processes are dully followed.

· Prepare reports and make recommendations on bad debts for further decision making.

· Monitor debt collection response cycles and contacts as well as credit control performance.

· Report and monitor all risks associated with debt recovery.

Minimum Requirements

· Must have completed a Business Related Diploma. Those who have completed CPA section 2 and above can also apply.

· Business management skills.

· Team leader/player.

· Good interpersonal and report writing skills with ability to communicate effectively.

· Excellent leadership ability.

· Ability to work independently.

· Candidates fluent in Luhya, Kisii and Kamba language will have an added advantage.