Interns Opportunities in Nairobi – Microfinance

Interns Opportunities in Nairobi – MicrofinanceJobs and Careers 13:46
A fast growing microfinance firm based in Pipeline, Nairobi is looking for interns to work in its credit department.
Key Roles and Expectations
· Management of one day arrears for all disbursed loans within the institution.
· Continuously track and report on the loan recovery progress for all loans in arrears.
· Support branch collections and recovery processes then ensure recovery and debt collection processes are dully followed.
· Prepare reports and make recommendations on bad debts for further decision making.
· Monitor debt collection response cycles and contacts as well as credit control performance.
· Report and monitor all risks associated with debt recovery.
Minimum Requirements
· Must have completed a Business Related Diploma. Those who have completed CPA section 2 and above can also apply.
· Business management skills.
· Team leader/player.
· Good interpersonal and report writing skills with ability to communicate effectively.
· Excellent leadership ability.
· Ability to work independently.
· Candidates fluent in Luhya, Kisii and Kamba language will have an added advantage.
If you meet the minimum requirements and can deliver on the duties and responsibilities then send your application letter and a CV to otistep@gmail.com not later than 23rd January 2017.