Intern Opportunity in Kenya – Logistics

Job Title: Logistics Intern

Function / Department: Logistics

Reporting to: Logistics Officer

Direct Reports: N/A

Job Purpose Statement: Assist in Store management and Deliveries

Targets and Responsibilities

·         Assist in Proper maintenance of stock records and inventory
·         Receiving calls and sorting delivery issues
·         Availing and packing items for delivery as per delivery schedule
·         Reserve a particular material for a specific job or customer when so required
·         Communicate and confirm with clients prior to actual delivery date
·         Store arrangement
·         Proper packing according to delivery schedule

Skills and Attributes
·         Good interpersonal and communication Skills
·         Knowledge and understanding in store management and deliveries
·         Excellent time Management skills
·         Ability to prioritise workload
·         Ability to work independently as well as part of a  team

Key Relationships
·         Logistics Team
·         Clients
·         Customer Service Team
·         Merchant Relations Team

How to Apply

The candidates should send their resumes to recruit@ringier.co.ke with the title of the vacancy as the subject of the email.

Any application that will lack the job vacancy title will not be considered.

Deadline is 13th January 2017.

   

