Intern Opportunity in Kenya – Logistics

Job Title: Logistics Intern





Function / Department: Logistics





Reporting to: Logistics Officer





Direct Reports: N/A





Job Purpose Statement: Assist in Store management and Deliveries





Targets and Responsibilities





· Assist in Proper maintenance of stock records and inventory

· Receiving calls and sorting delivery issues

· Availing and packing items for delivery as per delivery schedule

· Reserve a particular material for a specific job or customer when so required

· Communicate and confirm with clients prior to actual delivery date

· Store arrangement

· Proper packing according to delivery schedule





Skills and Attributes

· Good interpersonal and communication Skills

· Knowledge and understanding in store management and deliveries

· Excellent time Management skills

· Ability to prioritise workload

· Ability to work independently as well as part of a team





Key Relationships

· Logistics Team

· Clients

· Customer Service Team

· Merchant Relations Team





How to Apply





recruit@ringier.co.ke with the title of the vacancy as the subject of the email. The candidates should send their resumes towith the title of the vacancy as the subject of the email.





Any application that will lack the job vacancy title will not be considered.