Intern Opportunity in Kenya – Logistics

Intern Opportunity in Kenya – LogisticsJobs and Careers 06:30
Function / Department: Logistics
Reporting to: Logistics Officer
Direct Reports: N/A
Job Purpose Statement: Assist in Store management and Deliveries
Targets and Responsibilities
· Assist in Proper maintenance of stock records and inventory
· Receiving calls and sorting delivery issues
· Availing and packing items for delivery as per delivery schedule
· Reserve a particular material for a specific job or customer when so required
· Communicate and confirm with clients prior to actual delivery date
· Store arrangement
· Proper packing according to delivery schedule
Skills and Attributes
· Good interpersonal and communication Skills
· Knowledge and understanding in store management and deliveries
· Excellent time Management skills
· Ability to prioritise workload
· Ability to work independently as well as part of a team
Key Relationships
· Logistics Team
· Clients
· Customer Service Team
· Merchant Relations Team
How to Apply
The candidates should send their resumes to recruit@ringier.co.ke with the title of the vacancy as the subject of the email.
Any application that will lack the job vacancy title will not be considered.
Deadline is 13th January 2017.