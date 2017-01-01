Interesting facts about Kenyan Presidency! See why KALENJINS believe RUTO will be President in 2022

Interesting facts about Kenyan Presidency! See why KALENJINS believe RUTO will be President in 2022Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama 03:44
1. Jomo Kenyatta was a Roman Catholic. His vice president for 12 years Daniel arap Moi was AIC faithful.
2. Uhuru Kenyatta is a Roman Catholic while his deputy is an AIC member.
3. Mwai Kibaki is Roman Catholic, his vice president of 5 years Kalonzo Musyoka is AIC member.
4. Daniel arap Moi became a member of Legco in 1955 at the age of 31. William Ruto became a member of parliament in 1997 at the age of 31.
5. William Ruto and Daniel arap Moi are…
