Interesting facts about Kenyan Presidency! See why KALENJINS believe RUTO will be President in 2022

Interesting facts about the Kenya presidency





1. Jomo Kenyatta was a Roman Catholic. His vice president for 12 years Daniel arap Moi was AIC faithful.





2. Uhuru Kenyatta is a Roman Catholic while his deputy is an AIC member.





3. Mwai Kibaki is Roman Catholic, his vice president of 5 years Kalonzo Musyoka is AIC member.





4. Daniel arap Moi became a member of Legco in 1955 at the age of 31. William Ruto became a member of parliament in 1997 at the age of 31.





5. William Ruto and Daniel arap Moi are…



