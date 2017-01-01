Interesting facts about Kenyan Presidency! See why KALENJINS believe RUTO will be President in 2022

….alumni of Kapsabet High School.





6. Daniel Moi's long serving vice presidents Mwai Kibaki and George Saitoti were alumni of Mangu High School.





7. Moody Awori vice president under Kibaki is an alumni of Mangu





8. Both Daniel arap Moi and William Ruto started their careers as teachers. Mwai Kibaki and Uhuru Kenyatta are economists.





9. The vice presidents with the shortest stints ie Oginga Odinga, Joseph Murumbi and Josphat Karanja were alumni of Alliance High School.





10. Vice President Moi faced greatest opposition came from Taaitta Toweet and Jean Marie Seroney from Bomet and Nandi respectively whereas Deputy President Ruto's opposition in RV comes from Isaac Ruto, Alfred Keter of Nandi Hills(Seroney's former constituency ) and Gideon Moi.





11. Moi became president at age 54. William Ruto will be 55 in August 2022 when the seat will be up for grabs.





Will history repeat itself?



