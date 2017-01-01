Inside the world’s biggest cruise ship ‘The harmony of the Sea’! VIDEO

Friday, January 20, 2017 - This is the biggest cruise ship in the world known as ‘The Harmony of the sea’





Built by STX France, it was delivered in May 2016 and made its maiden voyage in June 2016 in a seven-night Western Mediterranean cruise from Barcelona.





It’s the third vessel in the Oasis class cruise ships and the most luxurious yet.





Harmony of the Seas features 2,747 staterooms carrying 5,479 guests at double occupancy.





Watch the video below for its breath-taking features.



