In 2015, they abused UHURU for carrying NGINA to France but see what RAILA did in Accra (PICs)

Monday January 9, 2017 - To many CORD supporters, ODM leader, Raila Odinga, is seen as a unifying politician who can bring together the country by eliminating corruption, tribalism and nepotism.





On the other hand, they view President Uhuru Kenyatta as a leader full of nepotism and tribalism.





Back in 2014, Uhuru was scolded and admonished after he travelled with his family to New York for the UNGA and later an ecological convention in Paris, France, in 2015 but going by what the former Premier did last week, the two may not be different after all.





Raila is still among a bunch of politicians who only think that it is exclusively their family members who warrant adulation without caring about the plight of other lesser Kenyans.





During his trip to Ghana on Friday , Raila was accompanied by Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, his sister, Ruth Odinga, and his daughter, Rosemary Odinga.





When he was the Prime Minister in 2008, Raila Odinga made sure every member of his immediate family is employed by the Government.





They include Dr. Wenwa Owino Odinga, who was...



