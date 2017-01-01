I’m not afraid of ICC and BENSOUDA! DUALE to KALONZO after his anti-KAMBA diarrhoea

Monday January 9, 2017 - Leader of Majority in Parliament, Aden Duale, has said that he is not afraid of the International Criminal Court (ICC) since he has been there several times.





Responding to former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka after he threatened to write to ICC over his hate remarks, Duale who is also the Garissa Town MP, said he had walked the international court's corridors 39 times, and "I know ICC in and out... I know the law and the Prosecutors".





He said the audio clip where he was heard inciting the Somalis against the Kambas was a...



