If you were born between 1980-1994, Read this and get serious with life

If u were born between 1980-1994,

2016 should have been your last year of being stupid..

We are getting old, people!..

You need to:

1. Get a job if u don't have one

2. Filter your current friends and make more business partners.

3. Start saving a part of your income and invest it (not in bets, but buy a land, shares, bond etc)

4.stop clubbing every weekend.. Stay indoors sometimes n read a book or 2.

5. (Ladies) stop waiting for…

