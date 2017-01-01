If you use MPESA, Please read this before all the money in your account is stolen.

MPESA WARNING/ALERT



To our subscribers in Kenya





As received from a friend 👇🏼





Warning to other MPESA users, few minutes ago, I received an unexpected money (Ksh. 5.050/=) clearly indicating its from MPESA. The sender is one FATMA ABDALLA. Note this is not from a mobile line but from MPESA and text registered in my MPESA messages log.





After a short while, a lady calls me to say the money was wrongly sent to me and it was meant for school fees and she desperately needs it soonest. I encouraged her to call Safaricom and get a refund with no costs but she insisted its better I resend since its urgent and the child is at home.





All along, a colleague of mine is listening to the conversation and immediately warned me not to send coz these are fraudsters.





However, I kept on insisting to…



