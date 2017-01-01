If you keep your money at BARCLAYS BANK, Read this and be very worried.

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 05:48

Tuesday, 03 January 2017 - A disgruntled customer of Barclays bank has narrated how somebody withdrew money from her account without her permission.


The person behind the theft went ahead and changed the SIM card linked to her bank account so that she couldn’t receive any transaction alerts.

This is how she exposed the fraud;

Barclays Bank fraud. In shock as…

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno