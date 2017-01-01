If you have a house help at home you need to watch this short video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 05:34

Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - This cute little girl in the video looks so innocent but her way of thinking is way beyond her age.

In the video, she asks her mother simple questions like if she has ever visited their house help’s hometown and why she is called ‘househelp’ in the first place.

Well, the mother answers nonchalantly while doing her make-up until the girl drops a bombshell that left the mother speechless.

Watch the video below.

 The LINK>>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST.

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno