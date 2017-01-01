IEBC’s plans for next week that may see UHURU beat RAILA after Senate passed ‘rigging’ laws

IEBC’s plans for next week that may see UHURU beat RAILA after Senate passed ‘rigging’ lawsNews 05:25
Friday January 6, 2017 - The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is set to embark on a countrywide mass voter registration beginning next week.
The electoral agency announced yesterday that it will begin registering new eligible voters from January 16th for a period of 30 days.
According to the IEBC’S Public Affairs Communication Manager, Andrew Limo, the exercise will be...
Page 1 2