IEBC’s plans for next week that may see UHURU beat RAILA after Senate passed ‘rigging’ laws

The Kenyan DAILY POST 05:25

Friday January 6, 2017 - The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is set to embark on a countrywide mass voter registration beginning next week.


The electoral agency announced yesterday that it will begin registering new eligible voters from January 16th for a period of 30 days.

According to the IEBC’S Public Affairs Communication Manager, Andrew Limo, the exercise will be...

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno