IEBC’s plans for next week that may see UHURU beat RAILA after Senate passed ‘rigging’ laws

...conducted at County Assembly Ward level.





This comes amid tension following the passage of amendments to the election laws by the Senate yesterday, which the Opposition has claimed is a scheme to rig the August elections in favour of President Uhuru Kenyatta.





The electoral body also announced that it will conduct civil education in liaison with local players to avert voter apathy in some areas.





The commission expects to recruit 1, 775 voter registration assistants and 15, 692 clerks to assist with voter registration.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



