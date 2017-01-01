IEBC shames RAILA ODINGA as it reveals this about registration of foreign voters by NIS

Thursday January 26, 2017 - The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has refuted claims that it is registering Ugandans and Ethiopians in the ongoing voter registration exercise with an aim of rigging the August polls in favour of President Uhuru Kenyatta.





Speaking yesterday, IEBC Communication Manager, Andrew Limo, denied the allegation by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga that the commission was registering foreigners to vote in the August polls.





“We would like to categorically state that no commission’s BVR equipment is in the hands of strangers. We can account for all the BVR kits deployed for the ongoing voter registration exercise, the personnel operating them and the stations they are operating from,” said Limo.





He urged anyone with contrary information to report to the police with immediate effect.





“Anybody with information regarding illegal issuance of IDs to non-citizens must proceed to report such cases to relevant authorities,” he added.





The Kenyan DAILY POST