IEBC reveals why it suspended SMS services to verify registration status - RAILA is unhappy

Thursday, January 26, 2017 - The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has suspended the use of short message services (SMS) to verify whether one is registered as a voter.





In a statement to the press, IEBC Communication Manager, Andrew Limo, explained that they resolved to suspend the SMS services due to growing numbers of online inquiries which the commission could not handle.





He noted that many people were disappointed with SMS system because it took too long to get feedback.





“We realized it was hectic for us to handle the growing number of online inquiries almost each minute, even before we get to upload data,” said Limo.





“It is the reason why after prolonged executive discussions, we decided to suspend the SMS services,” he added.





The electoral body promised to consolidate the data and make the register available online as soon as possible.





However, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is not happy with the suspension of the SMS services and wants it reinstated with immediate effect.



