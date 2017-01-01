IEBC caught red handed again! It is doing this secretly to rig RAILA during voter registration

IEBC caught red handed again! It is doing this secretly to rig RAILA during voter registrationNews 05:10
Thursday January 12, 2017 - The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is on the spotlight yet again for all the wrong reasons.
This is after it emerged that the commission had sidelined political parties in the preparation for the nationwide voter registration exercise scheduled to kick off next week.
Representatives of political parties accused IEBC of locking them out of..
Page 1 2