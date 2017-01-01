IEBC caught red handed again! It is doing this secretly to rig RAILA during voter registration

The Kenyan DAILY POST 05:10

Thursday January 12, 2017 - The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is on the spotlight yet again for all the wrong reasons.


This is after it emerged that the commission had sidelined political parties in the preparation for the nationwide voter registration exercise scheduled to kick off next week.

Representatives of political parties accused IEBC of locking them out of..

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno