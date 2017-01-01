I will vie for Governor whether you like it or not – MUSILA tells KALONZO to his face

Thursday January 26, 2017 - Wiper Democratic Movement National Chairman, David Musila, has refused to abandon his bid for the Kitui Governor’s seat and instead criticized his party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, for imposing leaders.





Addressing a press conference in Kitui town after abandoning Kalonzo’s entourage, Musila said it is dictatorial for Kalonzo to impose leaders who have not done anything in their five years in office.





Kalonzo is reportedly supporting Julius Malombe’s re-election as Kitui Governor in August.





“It is highly regrettable. I would like to request our leader to concentrate on his quest for the Presidency and give the people of Kitui space to elect a Governor themselves,” Musila said.





Musila said “for years I had a close attachment to Kalonzo but I am not amused by his request that I shelve my ambitions in favour of incumbent, Julius Malombe. He has no business meddling in it.”





Musila, who is also the Kitui Senator, said Kalonzo cannot persuade him to abandon his bid for Governor.





“The ultimate decision of who will lead Kitui rests with the voters and they want me to the next Governor. I will only drop my bid if the people tell me to,” said Musila.



