I will show RAILA ODINGA dust in the General Elections in August - Confident UHURU vows.

....being fond of complaining of electoral malpractices saying even when former President Mwai Kibaki defeated him in 2007, he dispute the results.





“I also beat him in 2013,” Uhuru said amid applause from the crowd.





He added that he was seeking support from Kenyans to defeat Mr Odinga and send him to his Bondo home to drink porridge.





The Head of State also warned that politicians who incite Kenyans to violence risk being arrested and in the same breath describe Raila as a tribalist, who hates peace.





