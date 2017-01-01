I will show RAILA ODINGA dust in the General Elections in August - Confident UHURU vows.

The Kenyan DAILY POST 08:15

Friday January 27, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has vowed to show CORD leader, Raila Odinga, dust in the forthcoming Presidential elections saying he is assured of a 70+1 percentage scoop of the total votes cast.


Speaking in Tharaka Nithi County on Thursday, Uhuru said he was determined to defeat Mr Odinga in a free, fair and transparent election and even ruled out the possibility of rigging in the next polls.

The father of the nation accused Raila Odinga of...

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno