I will show RAILA ODINGA dust in the General Elections in August - Confident UHURU vows.

Friday January 27, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has vowed to show CORD leader, Raila Odinga, dust in the forthcoming Presidential elections saying he is assured of a 70+1 percentage scoop of the total votes cast.





Speaking in Tharaka Nithi County on Thursday , Uhuru said he was determined to defeat Mr Odinga in a free, fair and transparent election and even ruled out the possibility of rigging in the next polls.





The father of the nation accused Raila Odinga of...



