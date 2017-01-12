I will not defend ‘Uthamaki’ because it is not mine, it is KIKUYU nonsense - CIRU MURIUKI spits fire

Thursday, January 12, 2017 - Former Nation FM presenter, Ciru Muriuki, has exposed a vernacular Kikuyu station rallying its listeners to register en masse as voters in order to defend ‘uthamaki’ in the August 8th General elections.





Ciru, who is currently jobless after Nation FM closed shop, maintains that this is promoting tribalism and people should be encouraged to register as voters since it is their democratic right not to protect ‘uthamaki’ which loosely translates to kingship.





She added that the..



