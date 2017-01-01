I will never help UHURU to rig RAILA’s win in August, best man will win - CHEBUKATI swears

Saturday January 21, 2017 - The new chairman of the embattled Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), Wafula Chebukati, has promised to deliver free, fair and credible General Elections in August.





Speaking after being sworn in as the IEBC chair alongside his new commissioners, Chebukati assured Kenyans that the next elections will be free and fair.





He dismissed allegations that he is a gatekeeper for....



