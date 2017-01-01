I will never help UHURU to rig RAILA’s win in August, best man will win - CHEBUKATI swears

...President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, saying he is his own man.





He added that he will not be threatened or cowed by anyone.





He noted that both winners and losers of the August polls will be happy and satisfied with the results of election because there will be no monkey business like has been the case.





Chebukati swore never to rig the August elections in favour of anyone saying the best man will be declared President in the case of the Presidential elections.





