I will never betray UHURU like OLOO even if RAILA gives me a direct ticket – SAKAJA.Politics 09:49
Thursday January 19, 2017 - Nominated MP, Johnson Sakaja, has said he can never betray President Uhuru Kenyatta like what former TNA Secretary General, Onyango Oloo, did mid this week
On Wednesday, Oloo who was a close confidante of Uhuru ditched Jubilee and joined ODM and even claimed that Uhuru Kenyatta rigged the 2013 elections.
But in a quick response, Sakaja said Oloo was behaving like a big fool who has...
Page 1 2