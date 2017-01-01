I will make UHURU a 1 term President - RAILA reveals changes he wants to make in State House

Thursday January 19, 2017 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has told his supporters to prepare to escort him to State House as the 5th President of Kenya after the August 8th polls.





Speaking while mobilizing his supporters in Nyanza to register as voters to guarantee him victory in the August polls, Raila exuded confidence of beating President Uhuru Kenyatta in a free and fair election.





He noted that he...



