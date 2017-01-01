I will beat RAILA by 8am, take that to the bank and get a loan - UHURU shakes NASA

Monday, January 30, 2017- President Uhuru Kenyatta has exuded confidence that Jubilee will beat the Opposition’s National Super Alliance (NASA) by a landslide in the August General Election.





Speaking in Chuka town in Tharaka Nithi County yesterday, Uhuru said NASA was unpopular and had no agenda to better the lives of Kenyans, and as such, Jubilee will win the polls.





He noted that Jubilee had fulfilled most of its pledges it made in 2013.





He said this is the reason why he will beat Raila Odinga by 8 am in the coming election.





“We want leaders who are development-oriented and not dividing Kenyans along tribal lines,” said Uhuru





At the same time, the President dismissed claims by former TNA Secretary General, Onyango Oloo, that he rigged Raila in 2013, and urged his supporters to register in large numbers to prove the Opposition wrong at the ballot.





