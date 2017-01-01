I know how UHURU is planning to rig RAILA’s victory in 2017! OLOO drops another bomb

Thursday January 19, 2017 - Embattled former TNA Secretary General, Onyango Oloo, has sensationally claimed that Jubilee is planning to steal the August polls just like it did in 2013.





Speaking after defecting from Jubilee to ODM, where he was received by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Onyango Oloo disclosed that he has Jubilee’s top secrets on how President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, rigged Raila Odinga in 2013 and how they are planning to rig again in 2017 to remain in power.





“I have every detail of...



