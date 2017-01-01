I have realized that RAILA ODINGA will beat UHURU by a landslide in 2017 - ONYANGO OLOO

I have realized that RAILA ODINGA will beat UHURU by a landslide in 2017 - ONYANGO OLOOPolitics 08:40
Tuesday January 17, 2017 - Former TNA Secretary General, Onyango Oloo, has said he dumped Jubilee because he realized that the ruling coalition is an 'empty shell' and has no chance of winning the August 8th Presidential Election.
Onyango, who was addressing journalists on Tuesday, said the Jubilee Government has lost direction and that is why he made a decision to join the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).
He said he has realized that Jubilee is a two community affair and...
