I have had S£X with DIAMOND and ALI-KIBA - LADY confesses in a SHOCKING VIDEO

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , , 19:05

Friday, 20 January 2017 - An average looking lady has confessed that she has had s3x with Tanzanian super-stars, Diamond and Ali-Kiba.

According to the lady, she met both Diamond and Ali-Kiba during gigs and then became friends.

After that, they started communicating before the two singers b@ng£d her “Nunu”.

Is this lady looking for cheap publicity or she is telling it as it is.

Watch video and be the judge.

The LINK>>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno