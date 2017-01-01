I have had S£X with DIAMOND and ALI-KIBA - LADY confesses in a SHOCKING VIDEO

Friday, 20 January 2017 - An average looking lady has confessed that she has had s3x with Tanzanian super-stars, Diamond and Ali-Kiba.





According to the lady, she met both Diamond and Ali-Kiba during gigs and then became friends.





After that, they started communicating before the two singers b@ng£d her “Nunu”.





Is this lady looking for cheap publicity or she is telling it as it is.





Watch video and be the judge.



