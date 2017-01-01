I don’t have evidence UHURU rigged RAILA in 2013 - OLOO reveals as reality dawns on him

Monday January 23, 2017 - After sensationally claiming that President Uhuru Kenyatta stole former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s victory during the 2013 General Elections and that he has explosive top Jubilee files to that effect, former TNA Secretary General Onyango Oloo has changed his tune.





Speaking during an interview with the media, Oloo denied ever saying Raila won the 2013 polls and was rigged by Uhuru.





He also denied having evidence that President Kenyatta rigged his way to State House in the last General Election.





Oloo noted that he...



