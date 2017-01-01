I don’t fear assassination by UHURU, I’ll still evict him from power from the grave - JOHO

Wednesday January 11, 2017 - Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho has told the Government that he doesn’t need security after his bodyguards were withdrawn last week.





Speaking at Bomas of Kenya on Wednesday in a rally attended by all opposition leaders in Kenya, Joho said he doesn’t need security since Kenyans will protect him.





“Let me tell Uhuru and his Government that I don’t need his security.”





“People of Kenya will protect me,” Joho said emphatically.





He also said he...



