I don’t fear assassination by UHURU, I’ll still evict him from power from the grave - JOHO

The Kenyan DAILY POST 07:24

Wednesday January 11, 2017 - Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho has told the Government that he doesn’t need security after his bodyguards were withdrawn last week.


Speaking at Bomas of Kenya on Wednesday in a rally attended by all opposition leaders in Kenya, Joho said he doesn’t need security since Kenyans will protect him.

“Let me tell Uhuru and his Government that I don’t need his security.”

“People of Kenya will protect me,” Joho said emphatically.

He also said he...

