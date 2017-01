I don’t fear assassination by UHURU, I’ll still evict him from power from the grave - JOHO

Wednesday January 11, 2017 - Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho has told the Government that he doesn’t need security after his bodyguards were withdrawn last week. Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho has told the Government that he doesn’t need security after his bodyguards were withdrawn last week.





on Wednesday in a rally attended by all opposition leaders in Kenya, Joho said he doesn’t need security since Kenyans will protect him. Speaking at Bomas of Kenyain a rally attended by all opposition leaders in Kenya, Joho said he doesn’t need security since Kenyans will protect him.





“Let me tell Uhuru and his Government that I don’t need his security.”





“People of Kenya will protect me,” Joho said emphatically.





