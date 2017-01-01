I did not go to India to look for doctors, that is propaganda from the opposition! UHURU says.

Friday January 13, 2016 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has dismissed reports from some sections of the media that he went to India to look for doctors to replace the striking Kenyans doctors.





In a statement issued by his Spokesman, Manoah Esipisu, Uhuru said that this was a fabrication from his rivals aimed at embarrassing the President.





“Please looks at links on President‘s Twitter and Facebook. You will see full remarks by his Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta and India PM Narendra Modi. Those are fabrications aimed at embarrassing Jubilee,” Esipisu said.





The Spokesman said the Government is still hopeful that the standoff with the doctors will end and they will resume to work soon.





“We have not gone to India to look for doctors, as shared in the section of the media. While we entertain the thought. We have not gone to this step as we are hopeful that doctors will resume work,” Esipisu said.



