I can never be PETER KENNETH’s running mate, there is not deal between me and him - SONKO

Monday January 23, 2017 - Nairobi Senator, Mike Sonko, has dismissed reports that he has agreed to be Peter Kenneth’s running mate in the forthcoming General Elections.





On Saturday , the media reported that there were plans by the Jubilee fraternity to beg Sonko to be the former Gatanga MP's running mate.





But Sonko said the report was the "joke of the year" and claimed it was influenced by "malicious" politicians.





"I wish to..



