I am ready to go home in Gatundu in August if RAILA ODINGA beats me - UHURU says.

Saturday January 21, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has said that he is ready to go home in August if CORD leader, Raila Odinga, beats him in the upcoming General Elections.





Speaking in Nyeri County on Friday where he had gone to mobilize voters, Uhuru said he will hand power peacefully should he lose elections to the opposition in August.





Raila Odinga and his men have often accused the Government of colluding with IEBC to..



