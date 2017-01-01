I am the automatic CORD presidential flag bearer to face UHURU - RAILA ODINGA announces

Saturday January 21, 2017 - CORD leader, Raila Odinga, has told members of the Luo community that he is the automatic presidential candidate and nobody should lie to them that there will be another opposition presidential candidate.





Speaking in Rangwe constituency on Friday , Raila who was speaking in Dholuo assured residents that he is the man who will fly the opposition flag in 2017.





He also said the Jubilee Government under President Uhuru Kenyatta has panicked after..



