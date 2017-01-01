I am afraid that RAILA’s NASA cannot win with the current voters’ register – MUDAVADI

Monday January 23, 2017 - Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has demanded an audit of the voters’ register alleging that there is a scheme by Jubilee to rig the August 8th General Election.





Addressing Bungoma residents on Sunday , Mudavadi cited a mix up of national Identity Cards as experienced by CORD co-principal, Kalonzo Musyola, as a scheme to influence the outcome of the election.





He urged the office of the...



