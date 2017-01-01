I ain’t UHURU, I’ll deal with you ruthlessly - MARWA dares JOHO to storm another police station

Saturday January 14, 2017 - Coast Regional Police Coordinator, Nelson Marwa, has threatened to deal ruthlessly with Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, for terrorizing his police officers.





This follows Friday’s drama in which Joho stormed Urban Police Station to demand for the release of his relative who had been arrested in relation to Joho’s continued animosity with the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and..



