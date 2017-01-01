How to spot a KENYAN, this will brighten your day, Just read, Eh! Eh!

HOW TO SPOT A KENYAN..



1. Goes to a restaurant and orders, '' nipee/niletee kama ya ule



2. Every strike has to have the song' 'mapambano mapambano'' and the '' haki yetu slogan



3.They say 207 when they mean 2007



4.Laughs at a probox owner when inside a tuktuk



5. Reads a newspaper with you in the matatu and gets angry wen you flip the next page.



6.Goes to study in India and comes back with an American accent '', ya kna war nigga



7. You invite them home for a birthday party,, they come empty_handed and hungry.



8. They borrow you a pen but they don't return, and if they do, kifuniko imetafunwa.



9. Refers to all brands of detergents as OMO.



10. Refers to Toyota Hiace as a nissan.



11.Introduces him /herself by saying '' my names are.



12. Puts Avocado on all types of foods including crisps SMH.



13.They fear meeting a police at night than a robber.. .

14.Buys mineral water once and re_uses the bottle with tap water for 3 MONTHS.