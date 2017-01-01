How RAILA plotted NAMWAMBA’s downfall from day one! Never joke with baba (VIDEO)

Wednesday January 4, 2017 - Embattled Budalangi Member of Parliament, Ababu Namwamba, has blamed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for all the troubles he faced in ODM both as an ordinary member and as the Secretary General of the party.





Speaking during an interview with Citizen TV, Namwamba accused Raila of plotting his downfall right from day one.





He said Raila betrayed him at a time he needed him and literally pushed him out of ODM after the botched party elections in Kasarani.





The Budalangi lawmaker, who has since ditched ODM and joined Labour Party of Kenya (LPK), also blamed the former PM for the chaos that erupted in Kasarani during the party election, saying Raila was the one who hired the infamous Men in Black to disrupt the polls to ensure he was never elected ODM Secretary General.





According to Namwamba, Raila always preferred...



